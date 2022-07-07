Pancakeswap opens voting for OpenLeverage to join Syrup Pool and Farm

The Pancakeswap team announced on Twitter on Wednesday that its users can now vote to determine whether the OpenLeverage project will join its Syrup Pool and Farm. The voting process is free. If approved, users can stake their CAKE tokens to earn OLE tokens.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 0.19% so far today and is currently trading at $3.159.