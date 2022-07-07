Celo’s Africa Web3 fund is live

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the Celo Africa Web3 Fund is now live. The Celo Africa Web3 Fund will help provide financial investments through its VC partners and technical assistance through the Celo Developer Guild and technical partners such as Tatum and Ape Unit.

It will also ll enable Web2 founders across Africa to adopt a strategy and scale their businesses to achieve deeper financial inclusion, lower transaction costs and more affordable credit, the team added. Successful applicants will secure access to equity investors, venture capital funding, DEX Listing opportunities, and more.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 4.76% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.946.