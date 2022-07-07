Planet IX integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon

Planet IX, an online game based on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it had integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. This gives Planet IX access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help select IXT CAT RAFF winners each week.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 3.68% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.47 at press time.