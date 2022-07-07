Chain integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced in a tweet on Wednesday that the Chain protocol has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum. Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy. The integration means that Chain has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to calculate the USD value of staking rewards earned in XCN, the native cryptocurrency and governance token for the Chain protocol.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 3.84% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.49 at press time.