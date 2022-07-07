copy link
Axie Infinity obtained 2849 Lunacian Codes
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-07 12:30
The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it had secured 2849 Lunacian Codes. It explained that Lunacian Codes allow community members to participate in the value they help create through onboarding trainers into Axie. Community members can register to obtain a Lunacian Code.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 3.5% today and currently trades at $14.97.
