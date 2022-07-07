Algorand Foundation welcomes The Digital Economist to its ecosystem

The Algorand team announced via a blog post on Wednesday that The Digital Economist is now part of its ecosystem. The Digital Economist is a global impact ecosystem focused on building insights, products, services and programs toward human and planetary outcomes.

Algorand Foundation has issued a grant to The Digital Economist and the project will use to funds to develop a framework based on collaborative community governance structures incorporating good governance principles while incentivizing governors.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.3128 at press time, up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.