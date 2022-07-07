Harmony Protocol pauses its Bitcoin bridge internal vaults

Harmony Protocol told its community via Twitter on Wednesday that it had temporarily paused its Bitcoin bridge internal vaults. The move is to allow its engineers the opportunity to enhance the security of these vaults over the coming days.

However, the external community vaults are unaffected and continue to operate, Harmony Protocol added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".