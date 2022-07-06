Another Crypto Lender Confirms Exposure to Three Arrows Capital

Genesis Trading confirmed its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). In a series of tweets, its CEO Michael Moro revealed that the cryptocurrency lender and broker had mitigated its losses.

The executive said that Genesis sold collateral and hedged its downside after 3AC failed to meet a margin call in June.

Moro revealed that the company’s loans to the hedge fund had a weighted average margin requirement of over 80%. The total loan amount is not known.

3/ The loans to this counterparty had a weighted average margin requirement of over 80%. Once they were unable to meet the margin call requirements, we immediately sold collateral and hedged our downside.

