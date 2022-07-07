Binance Market Update (2022-07-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 1.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

ETH Jumps 5% Following Ethereum’s Sepolia Testnet Merge Success, Goerli Next

The Merge is successfully conducted on the Sepolia testnet, taking the Ethereum network a step further to the PoS network.

The EU Just Agreed to Major Crypto Laws - So What Happens Now?

Last week, the European Union sealed deals on two landmark crypto laws – but that political agreement is just the start for companies looking to operate in the bloc.

Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Goes Bankrupt After Three Arrows Collapse

Crypto lender Voyager Digital is the latest domino to fall in a tumultuous market for digital assets.

UK City Minister, Crypto Proponent John Glen Resigns as Ministers Quit Johnson Government

U.K. City Minister John Glen resigned from the government Wednesday, following former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in leaving the Treasury. Glen was also Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Cardano Crowned June’s Most Developed Project Ahead of Vasil Upgrade

Cardano is receiving record amounts of money to its GitHub page as developers prepare their applications for new functions.

Polygon Joins Solana in Bringing Web3 to Smartphones

Ethereum scaler Polygon is following Solana in bringing Web3 to smartphones in a new partnership with tech startup Nothing.