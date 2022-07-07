copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-07)
Binance
2022-07-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 1.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,944 and $20,656 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,522, up by 1.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT, BURGER, and TVK, up by 163%, 80%, and 74%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin Payments for Loop Rides
- ETH Jumps 5% Following Ethereum’s Sepolia Testnet Merge Success, Goerli NextThe Merge is successfully conducted on the Sepolia testnet, taking the Ethereum network a step further to the PoS network.
- Animoca Brands Leads $32M Funding Round for Planetarium Labs
- Meebits Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales
- Shiba Inu Plans to Launch Stablecoin, Reward Token, Collectible Card Game
- The EU Just Agreed to Major Crypto Laws - So What Happens Now?Last week, the European Union sealed deals on two landmark crypto laws – but that political agreement is just the start for companies looking to operate in the bloc.
- Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Goes Bankrupt After Three Arrows CollapseCrypto lender Voyager Digital is the latest domino to fall in a tumultuous market for digital assets.
- UK City Minister, Crypto Proponent John Glen Resigns as Ministers Quit Johnson GovernmentU.K. City Minister John Glen resigned from the government Wednesday, following former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in leaving the Treasury. Glen was also Economic Secretary to the Treasury.
- Cardano Crowned June’s Most Developed Project Ahead of Vasil UpgradeCardano is receiving record amounts of money to its GitHub page as developers prepare their applications for new functions.
- Polygon Joins Solana in Bringing Web3 to SmartphonesEthereum scaler Polygon is following Solana in bringing Web3 to smartphones in a new partnership with tech startup Nothing.
- Bitcoin Recovers Above $20K as Short ETF Sees Record $51M in Weekly InflowsBitcoin coasted over the $20,000 mark Wednesday morning even as recession fears linger among investors and an institutional product to short the asset gained traction last week.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1463 (-0.14%)
- ETH: $1186.38 (+4.03%)
- BNB: $238.1 (+1.28%)
- XRP: $0.332 (+2.63%)
- ADA: $0.4671 (+1.96%)
- SOL: $37.14 (+2.37%)
- DOGE: $0.0689 (+2.10%)
- DOT: $7.05 (+3.22%)
- TRX: $0.06711 (-1.34%)
- SHIB: $0.00001054 (+1.35%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- VIDT/BUSD (+163%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+80%)
- TVK/BUSD (+74%)
