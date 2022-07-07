Meebits Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales

Meebits continue to reach new landmarks in the digital collectibles space despite decreased investor interest in non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the last two months.

Meebits has been a significant addition to the NFT mania ever since it joined other projects in May 2021. According to Be[In]Crypto research, Meebits reached a total sales volume of $506.59 million. This milestone was a major boost to the NFT space which has been hit hard by the bearish trends of the market in 2022.

Aside from Meebits, NFT projects in the running for highest sales volume include Axie Infinity, VeeFriends, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), The Sandbox, and NBA Top Shot, among others.

New to Meebits?

Meebits is an NFT collection that is made up of 20,000 3D voxel characters which were developed through a custom generative algorithm. Meetbits was launched in May 2021 by Larva Labs, the same creators behind one of the most successful NFT projects, CryptoPunks.

Digital collectibles struggled for numbers in March but Meebits still generated around $45.85 million.

Looking at the spike in the number of unique buyers from May 2021, the soaring sales volume led to the platform’s ascending transaction counts with 3,988 unique buyers, and 12,972 transactions. Meebits’ sales volume was in the region of $143.29 million by the end of the month.

Meebits reached an all-time high in average sales value in August 2021. By the end of the month, the average sale value was $21,425.89, a 93% spike from May 2021’s $11,046.26.

In August 2021, the sales volume of Meebits was approximately $112.49 million.

Other months which made significant contributions to the collection’s sales were September 2021 ($30 million), January 2022 ($28.82 million), and April 2022 ($42.71 million).

