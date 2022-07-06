copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-06)
Binance
2022-07-06 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -0.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,747 and $20,726 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,300, down by -0.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT, BURGER, and ADX, up by 210%, 60%, and 41%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The EU Just Agreed to Major Crypto Laws - So What Happens Now?Last week, the European Union sealed deals on two landmark crypto laws – but that political agreement is just the start for companies looking to operate in the bloc.
- Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Goes Bankrupt After Three Arrows CollapseCrypto lender Voyager Digital is the latest domino to fall in a tumultuous market for digital assets.
- UK City Minister, Crypto Proponent John Glen Resigns as Ministers Quit Johnson GovernmentU.K. City Minister John Glen resigned from the government Wednesday, following former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in leaving the Treasury. Glen was also Economic Secretary to the Treasury.
- Cardano Crowned June’s Most Developed Project Ahead of Vasil UpgradeCardano is receiving record amounts of money to its GitHub page as developers prepare their applications for new functions.
- Polygon Joins Solana in Bringing Web3 to SmartphonesEthereum scaler Polygon is following Solana in bringing Web3 to smartphones in a new partnership with tech startup Nothing.
- Bitcoin Recovers Above $20K as Short ETF Sees Record $51M in Weekly InflowsBitcoin coasted over the $20,000 mark Wednesday morning even as recession fears linger among investors and an institutional product to short the asset gained traction last week.
- Meta Affirms Digital Collectibles Plan Despite Crypto Crash: ReportFacebook parent company Meta (META) is to proceed with its plans to bring digital collectibles to its users, undeterred by the recent sharp downturn in the cryptocurrency market.
- NFT Market Cap up by 1.99% in 24hCurrent total market value of NFT stands at $22.85 billion.
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.24% in 24hThe top three locked assets are MakerDAO ($7.78 billion), AAVE ($5.32 billion), and Curve ($5.11 billion).
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 18, the level is Extreme FearThe level of fear has slightly increased from 19 to 18 compared to yesterday.
- Sensational Push For Cryptocurrencies As US Fed Panel Gives Its NodThey recommended that crypto assets be allowed to flourish in the U.S. economy as it would further strengthen the dollar’s status.
- Former Head of TikTok Gaming Launches New Startup Focused on Blockchain Games
- Bitcoin Saw Largest Ever Monthly Withdrawal From Exchanges In JuneData shows Bitcoin saw the largest monthly outflow from exchanges in history.
- Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Gain Momentum After Dipping Early in Tuesday TradingBitcoin, Ether and most major cryptos gained momentum and were in the green by the close of equity markets.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1383 (-0.32%)
- ETH: $1152.06 (+0.47%)
- BNB: $237.5 (+2.59%)
- XRP: $0.3273 (+0.77%)
- ADA: $0.4585 (+0.20%)
- SOL: $36.22 (+1.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06821 (+0.13%)
- DOT: $6.86 (-0.44%)
- TRX: $0.0671 (-1.45%)
- SHIB: $0.00001041 (-0.38%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- VIDT/BUSD (+210%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+60%)
- ADX/BUSD (+41%)
