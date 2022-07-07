Genesis Confirms 3AC Exposure, DCG Assistance

Genesis Trading CEO Michael Moro on Wednesday said 3AC was the large counterparty who failed to meet a large margin call in June, forcing liquidation of the related collateral.

Since, said Moro, Genesis has worked with parent Digital Currency Group (DCG) to continue to isolate risk, with DCG also assuming certain liabilities of Genesis related to troubled hedge fund 3AC. DCG is also the owner of CoinDesk.

CoinDesk last week reported Genesis as facing hundreds of millions of dollars in losses thanks in part to its exposure to 3AC, and also noted the deep pockets of parent DCG as likely to help ease the blow.

Though providing no detail on the amount of losses, Moro today said the loans to 3AC had a weighted average margin requirement of 80%. Once that level was breached and no additional margin posted, Genesis sold the collateral and hedged further downside.