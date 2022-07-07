Binance Extends Zero-Fee Bitcoin Trading Globally

Binance is to cut bitcoin (BTC) trading fees to zero worldwide from July 8 as it extends a program introduced in the U.S. last month, stepping up competition with its rival cryptocurrency exchanges.

Trading fees are being eliminated across 13 stablecoin and fiat combinations including BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC and BTC/BUSD, Binance announced Wednesday.

Zero-fee trading will take effect July 8 to coincide with the exchange's five-year anniversary this month. It will remain in place until further notice.

The move across the global Binance business follows two weeks after Binance.US removed trading fees on bitcoin spot pairs.

With the onset of the crypto bear market, exchanges like Binance have been seeking ways of attracting and retaining users on their platforms to ensure their slice of the depleted pie remains healthy.

Shares of Binance's publicly traded rival Coinbase (COIN) fell 9.7% June 22, the day Binance.US announced free trading. They're down 5.8% so far today, while the Nasdaq 100 index has lost less than 0.2%.