Voyager Digital Faces Delisting From Toronto Stock Exchange Following Bankruptcy Filing

Voyager Digital (VOYG) shares have been suspended from trading in Toronto while the exchange commences an expedited review as to whether the stock continues to meet the necessary requirements for listing. Shares have also been halted from trade on OTC Markets in the U.S.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) announced Wednesday that Voyager Digital (VOYG.TO) stock trading on TSX had been halted as of 8 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange later announced an expedited delisting review had begun. Shares are also halted in the U.S. at OTC Markets, where they trade under the ticker VYGVF.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday, with estimates that it had more than 10,000 creditors and between $1-10 billion in assets with the same range for its liabilities.

The crypto broker's loan book is estimated to be nearly 60% composed of loans to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which Voyager CEO Steven Ehrlich blamed for most of its woes. 3AC filed for bankruptcy on July 1 following a court order in the British Virgin Islands ordering the firm's liquidation.

As with fellow lender Celsius Network, Voyager has suffered severe losses following the downturn in the crypto markets in recent weeks, culminating in it suspending trading, deposits and withdrawals at the start of the month.

Voyager did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.