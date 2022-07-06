Exchange
Solana-Based Chingari Tokens Plunge 87%, and Developers Flag Big Sell Order

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-07-06 12:55
Tokens of Solana-based social network application Chingari (GARI) dropped some 87% on Monday night, prompting rumors of exploits or wrongdoings within the community.
Developers, however, said in a Wednesday statement that the drop was likely caused due to a single sell order of over $2 million by a large GARI holder, which impacted market prices. They further denied any reports of an exploit or hack.
“The $GARI token was affected majorly on KuCoin,” developers said. “The reason identified is the $2 million market sell order at 16:10 UTC on 4th July 2022, pushed the token price to $0.14 suddenly as the market maker didn't provide enough liquidity to handle it.”
CoinDesk,-,Unknown
So
Developers added the $2 million sell order and lack of liquidity caused cascading liquidations on KuCoin, which sent prices from 71 cents to as low as 3 cents at one point. Prices bounced to the 10 cents level in the hours afterward.
The team denied any wrongdoing. “We confirm that there was no insider trading,” developers said, linking to a blockchain wallet that holds the team’s allocated tokens.
Chingari has over 50 million worldwide downloads on Google Play, with its largest user base in India. The application has previously raised $19 million in a seed round with investors such as RepublicCrypto, Solana Capital and crypto exchange Kraken.
