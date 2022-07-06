UK City Minister, Crypto Proponent John Glen Resigns as Ministers Quit Johnson Government

U.K. City Minister John Glen resigned from the government Wednesday, following former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in leaving the Treasury. Glen was also Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

In a post on his Twitter feed, Glen cited the handling of the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher and the "poor judgement" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson among the reasons that "made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience."

In April, the former minister outlined the U.K.'s ambitions to become a crypto hub and produce a regulatory package for crypto assets.

“...we want this country to be a global hub – the very best place in the world to start and scale crypto-companies,” he said at the Innovate Finance Global Summit according to a published version of his speech. “If there is one message I want you to leave here today with, it is that the U.K. is open for business - open for crypto businesses.”

Johnson has faced calls to resign after admitting he had ignored misconduct allegations when he appointed Pincher.

Sunak and former Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday. Sunak was replaced by Nadhim Zahawi, previously the secretary of state for education, and Javid by Steve Barclay, who had been a minister of the cabinet office.