1inch Network asks its community to vote on a new proposal

The 1inch Network has urged its community to vote on a new proposal that will bring some additional utility to the 1INCH token. The proposal named 'Add $1INCH as collateral' is currently live on the Aave network’s snapshot and seeks to include 1inch as collateral on the Aave network.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 0.48% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.622 per token.

Aave protocol is a decentralized, open-source, and non-custodial money market protocol. Depositors earn interest by providing liquidity to lending pools, while borrowers can obtain overcollateralized loans by using the liquidity from these pools.

AAVE is trading at $61.8 per token, up by 3.34% in the last 24 hours.