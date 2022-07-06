copy link
Permissionless Smart Contract Deployment is now live on Flow
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-06 10:43
The Flow team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Smart contract deployment on mainnet is now permissionless. This implies that anyone can deploy a contract to mainnet, without review. With permissionless deployment, developers no longer have to go through a review process in order to deploy the smart contract, the team added. As a result, you can go straight from testing your smart contract on testnet to deploying it on mainnet.
