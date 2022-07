In a tweet on Tuesday, the Helium team welcomed DecentLab to its ecosystem. Helium added that the Swiss company has deployed over 1,000 devices currently, with a presence in over 60 countries globally. DecentLab is using the network to deploy #oT solutions for agriculture, smart cities, water level monitoring, and more.

Helium

is a peer-to-peer wireless network that aims to provide a secure and cost-effective way for low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices to interact with the internet.

HNT,

Helium’s native token, is trading at $9.08 at press time, down by 0.55% in the last 24 hours.