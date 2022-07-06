The Sandbox launches its Bug Bounty program

The Sandbox introduced its Bug Bounty program in a Medium post on Tuesday. The bounty program will get the community involved and reward users for reporting bugs on The Sandbox’s smart contracts already in production. When submitting a bug report, it will be time-stamped on the blockchain and only the first valid submission will be rewarded, The Sandbox added.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up by more than 10.32% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.2551 per token.