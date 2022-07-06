Ontology announces a partnership with Celer Network

The Ontology team announced in a Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Celer Network. With the partnership, Celer Network has implemented bridging support for Ontology Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). As a result, users can bridge USDT, USDC, ETH, and WBTC via the Open Canonical Token Standard between ETH and Ontology EVM in a fast, secure, and low-cost fashion. Celer Network added that it will add support for more tokens moving forward.

Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain and distributed collaboration platform. Ontology aims to solve the trust problem with blockchains, with a prime focus on identity security and data integrity issues.

ONT token is up by more than 0.98% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.2359.