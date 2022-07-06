copy link
Fantom creates the Ecosystem Support Vault proposal
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-06 10:26
The Fantom team told its community via Twitter on Tuesday that it had created a new governance proposal called the Ecosystem Support Vault. The proposal seeks to empower the community of validators and stakers through an on-chain Ecosystem Support Vault. The Ecosystem Support Vault provides an alternative avenue via community-driven decisions for the funding of projects, ideas & creations on the Fantom Opera network. The Fantom team said they intend to fund this vault by diverting one-third of the existing 30% burn rate from transaction fees.
