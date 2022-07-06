HourGlass integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced in a tweet on Tuesday that HourGlass has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Ethereum mainnet. HourGlass is a marketplace for decentralized convertible bonds. HourGlass now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help price the buttonFORTH token that will be used by the FORTH DAO to issue bonds thanks to this integration.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 0.96% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.29 at press time.