Polkadot introduces its staking dashboard

The Polkadot team introduced its staking dashboard via Twitter on Tuesday. The dashboard allows users to access all major staking functions on Polkadot through an easy-to-navigate interface. Users can also research, favorite, and nominate validators, see their payout history, adjust their bond amount and more, all in just a few clicks. Polkadot added that the app brings a much-needed boost to Polkadot's user experience (especially for less-technical users) and also encourages more participation with native staking, removing the need to use third-party apps and custodial services & thus promoting network security & decentralization.

Polkadot facilitates cross-chain communication and interoperability by connecting multiple blockchains into one unified network. DOT , the native token of Polkadot, is up by 0.44% so far today and is trading at $6.89 at press time.