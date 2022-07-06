Binance Market Update (2022-07-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,275 and $20,726 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,171, up by 1.59%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , AGLD , and FORTH , up by 40%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: