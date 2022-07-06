copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-06)
Binance
2022-07-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,275 and $20,726 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,171, up by 1.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, AGLD, and FORTH, up by 40%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFT Market Cap up by 1.99% in 24hCurrent total market value of NFT stands at $22.85 billion.
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.24% in 24hThe top three locked assets are MakerDAO ($7.78 billion), AAVE ($5.32 billion), and Curve ($5.11 billion).
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 18, the level is Extreme FearThe level of fear has slightly increased from 19 to 18 compared to yesterday.
- Sensational Push For Cryptocurrencies As US Fed Panel Gives Its NodThey recommended that crypto assets be allowed to flourish in the U.S. economy as it would further strengthen the dollar’s status.
- Former Head of TikTok Gaming Launches New Startup Focused on Blockchain Games
- Bitcoin Saw Largest Ever Monthly Withdrawal From Exchanges In JuneData shows Bitcoin saw the largest monthly outflow from exchanges in history.
- Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Gain Momentum After Dipping Early in Tuesday TradingBitcoin, Ether and most major cryptos gained momentum and were in the green by the close of equity markets.
- Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender VauldCrypto lender Nexo could potentially be in the process of acquiring rival Vauld, which abruptly halted customer withdrawals earlier this week.
- Tesla Bitcoin Investment Dwindles By $440 Million As Crypto Winter Drags OnTesla disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on February 8. The crypto purchase was made known in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1503 (-0.06%)
- ETH: $1140.87 (+0.43%)
- BNB: $235.1 (+2.44%)
- XRP: $0.3235 (+0.56%)
- ADA: $0.4575 (-0.15%)
- SOL: $36.28 (+4.31%)
- DOGE: $0.06745 (+0.12%)
- DOT: $6.89 (+1.03%)
- TRX: $0.06801 (+0.85%)
- SHIB: $0.0000104 (+0.68%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+40%)
- AGLD/BUSD (+15%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+13%)
