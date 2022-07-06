Breaking: Voyager Digital Enters Bankruptcy After Three Arrows Meltdown

Crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, as its exposure to beleaguered hedge fund Three Arrows Capital devastated its finances.

The lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, according to a court filing.

The firm’s estimated assets are over $1 billion, and it has more than 100,000 creditors. The move comes shortly after the crypto lender suspended withdrawals on its its platform.

Voyager had a massive exposure to Three Arrows Capital, which is also in the process of negotiating a bankruptcy. Three Arrows had recently defaulted on a $660 million loan from Voyager, which is also likely behind the lender’s recent filing.