Sensational Push For Cryptocurrencies As US Fed Panel Gives Its Nod

A panel of speakers hosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve had on Tuesday gave a big boost to the cause of cryptocurrencies. They recommended that crypto assets be allowed to flourish in the U.S. economy as it would further strengthen the dollar’s status. The Fed cryptocurrencies discussion gave rise to some interesting observations. The panel members said the usage of cryptocurrencies, especially the CBDCs, could strengthen U.S. dollar’s role in the international market. On the regulatory side, the services offered around crypto assets should be linked to the dollar, they suggested.