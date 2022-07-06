Former Head of TikTok Gaming Launches New Startup Focused on Blockchain Games

On July 5, Jason Fung, former head of TikTok’s gaming unit, announced that he left TikTok to launch Meta0, a startup focused on blockchain video games.

Fung said he left “his comfortable corporate life” at TikTok to take a “gigantic risk” by launching Meta0. However, as an enterprise tech executive with a background of extensive work for large companies in the gaming industry, he wanted to bring new solutions to video game developers.

According to a PR shared with Cryptopotato, Jason Fung will have an extensive set of responsibilities, including the expansion of Meta0 as a whole ecosystem of game developers, channel partners, and L1/L2 blockchains running on Meta0 as a Layer-0 protocol —pretty similar to what Polkadot wants to be. He will also direct fund raising campaigns, partnerships, and other strategic decisions.