Shiba Inu Dominates The Top Ethereum Whale Holdings

The top 10 holdings of the Ethereum whales are increasingly dominated by cryptocurrencies that would not be considered two years ago. The likes of Shiba Inu have been on the top of the list for the longest time and continue to maintain their position there. Given the success of SHIB in the market, it is no surprise that Ethereum whales are more bullish on meme coins, hence the increased support for dog-themed coins.

So far, Shiba Inu remains the largest holding position by dollar value among these top whales, following behind ETH and USDC. The meme coin makes up 16.87% of the total holdings of the top 100 whales, coming in at a value of more than $546.9 million.