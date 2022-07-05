copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-05)
Binance
2022-07-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, up by 1.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,275 and $20,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,401, up by 2.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVX, LIT, and CRV, up by 32%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender VauldCrypto lender Nexo could potentially be in the process of acquiring rival Vauld, which abruptly halted customer withdrawals earlier this week.
- Tesla Bitcoin Investment Dwindles By $440 Million As Crypto Winter Drags OnTesla disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on February 8. The crypto purchase was made known in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Circle CEO Refutes Rumor of USDC Collapse Due to Exposure to Troubled FirmsCircle reiterated its positive financial position amid a rumor calling the company on the brink of collapse.
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Surpass Ethereum But There’s MoreData shows that bitcoin miners have been recovering in comparison to their ETH counterparts.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1448 (-1.76%)
- ETH: $1146.87 (+2.14%)
- BNB: $231.6 (+1.85%)
- XRP: $0.3248 (+0.25%)
- ADA: $0.4574 (-0.33%)
- SOL: $35.72 (+2.53%)
- DOGE: $0.06818 (+0.38%)
- DOT: $6.88 (-1.71%)
- TRX: $0.0681 (+1.46%)
- SHIB: $0.00001045 (+1.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text