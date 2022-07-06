Exchange
Bitcoin Saw Largest Ever Monthly Withdrawal From Exchanges In June

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-07-06 03:39
Data shows Bitcoin saw the largest monthly outflow from exchanges in history this June as 151k BTC flew off centralized wallets.
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC observed June as the largest-ever monthly outflow from exchanges.
The “exchange net position change” is an indicator that measures the net amount of Bitcoin entering or exiting wallets of all centralized exchanges.
The metric’s value is simply calculated by subtracting the total outflows from the total inflows. So, when the value of the indicator is positive, it means there are more inflows right now.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange net position change over the past couple of years:
The value of the indicator seems to have been deep red in recent weeks | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 27, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the value of the Bitcoin netflow seems to have been highly negative recently, suggesting a large amount of coins has exited exchanges.
In fact, over the last month, a record 151k BTC has flown out of exchange wallets. Just before these highest ever outflows, around 73k BTC was also deposited during the LUNA crash.
The outflows in June during such a bearish period as now are pretty contrasting with the May-June 2021 mini bear where monthly outflows clocked in 150k BTC.
There could be a couple of reasons contributing to this trend. First, the Bitcoin market is moving towards a hodling mindset now.
And second, the recent events involving a lot of exchanges halting withdrawals on their platforms has lead to renewed attention towards self-custody of crypto.
Many investors are bound to be taking their coins off exchanges due to this fear and uncertainty right now, which would explain the unusually high outflows.

