Binance Market Update (2022-07-05)
Binance
2022-07-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, down by -1.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,275 and $20,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,499, down by -1.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CVX, ALPACA, and DYDX, up by 19%, 14%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender VauldCrypto lender Nexo could potentially be in the process of acquiring rival Vauld, which abruptly halted customer withdrawals earlier this week.
- Tesla Bitcoin Investment Dwindles By $440 Million As Crypto Winter Drags OnTesla disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on February 8. The crypto purchase was made known in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Circle CEO Refutes Rumor of USDC Collapse Due to Exposure to Troubled FirmsCircle reiterated its positive financial position amid a rumor calling the company on the brink of collapse.
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Surpass Ethereum But There’s MoreData shows that bitcoin miners have been recovering in comparison to their ETH counterparts.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1301 (-1.66%)
- ETH: $1091.36 (-1.80%)
- BNB: $224.9 (-0.40%)
- XRP: $0.3159 (-2.44%)
- ADA: $0.4487 (-1.25%)
- SOL: $33.81 (-1.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06633 (-2.81%)
- DOT: $6.71 (-4.01%)
- TRX: $0.06693 (-0.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001021 (-0.87%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVX/BUSD (+19%)
- ALPACA/BUSD (+14%)
- DYDX/BUSD (+14%)
