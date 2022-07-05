Binance Market Update (2022-07-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, down by -1.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,275 and $20,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,499, down by -1.47%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CVX , ALPACA , and DYDX , up by 19%, 14%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: