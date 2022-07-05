TeraWulf Adds $50M in Debt for Datacenter Completions

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf (WULF) agreed to an additional $50M in loans with existing lender Wilmington Trust as it looks to complete the datacenter infrastructure at its Lake Mariner facility in New York and Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania.

The previous loan between the two was for $123.5M, and this new $50M in borrowings accrues interest at 11.5% and matures on December 1, 2024, according to an SEC filing. TeraWulf is one of the most indebted publicly listed miners compared to its equity, data analyzed by CoinDesk has shown.

Bitcoin miners have seen their revenues dwindle as the price of crypto has lost about half of its value this year, with some resorting to selling long-held bitcoin tokens to pay their debts and operating costs.

TeraWulf wants to not only be "resilient and securely positioned", but also in position to "take advantage of certain value-creating opportunities that might otherwise not be available during more healthy markets," said Chairman and CEO Paul Prager in a Tuesday press release.

Maryland-based TeraWulf has received its first batch of 3,000 Bitmain Antminer S19 XP mining rigs for its Lake Mariner facility in upstate New York, according to the above-mentioned press release. The miner expects this batch to be running by August, adding to the 3,300 currently operating at that mine.

Upon completion of work at Lake Mariner, the company expects to have 50 megawatts (MW) of capacity there. The Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania remains on track to be operational in the third quarter.

WULF has put down $60 million in deposits for mining rigs, which it can use to buy monthly batches of machines at the then-current prices, the press release added.