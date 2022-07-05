UK Financial Regulator Hires Former Police Officer to Head New Crypto Unit

Matthew Long will lead a new crypto and payments unit at the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator announced Tuesday.

Long, currently at the U.K. National Crime Agency, previously headed the country's financial intelligence unit, responsible for monitoring transactions that raise flags over money laundering.

A former police officer, he is a specialist in areas such as countering child abuse and terrorism.

As of October, Long will serve as Director of the FCA's Payments and Digital Assets unit, as part of an increase in staffing as the regulator wrestles with new tasks including potential new stablecoin laws.