Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender Vauld

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender Vauld

Nicholas Pongratz - BeInCrypto
2022-07-05 14:16
Crypto lender Nexo could potentially be in the process of acquiring rival Vauld, which abruptly halted customer withdrawals earlier this week.
Vauld has signed an indicative term sheet granting Nexo a 60-day exclusive exploratory period in which it will conduct due diligence. The London-based firm plans to acquire up to 100% of the Singapore-based company.
“We have to see what exactly is on their books, and it’s going to take a little while,” said Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev. “But since we have the exclusive exploratory period, we are the only ones looking at them right now.”

Due diligence dependent

Depending on the results of the due diligence process, Trenchev said Nexo could either restructure or refinance Vauld. For instance, Nexo could take assets of Vauld’s staked for longer periods or longer-term investments and instantly provide liquidity. Alternatively, if assets are lost, Trenchev said they could be replenished, if it makes sense.
“We have to view it in the overall context of if we step in, can we restructure the business so that it is functioning again, so that it is profitable within the Nexo umbrella, which as a company is profitable and whether we can accumulate that,” Trenchev said. According to him, Vauld has “huge traction in India and Southeast Asia, which are important markets to us.”

Vauld victim of crypto crash

Based in India, Vauld is a crypto trading and lending exchange platform founded in 2018 by Darshan Bathija and Sanju Kurian, with assets under management of close to $1 billion at its peak.
However, Vauld became the latest victim of the crypto credit crunch and suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits earlier this week. It also hired legal and financial advisors to consider its restructuring options. Currently, client withdrawals still remain halted. Earlier, Nexo had also offered to buy out beleaguered rival Celsius’s assets.
The post Nexo Looks to Acquire Failing Rival Crypto Lender Vauld appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text