DogeChampions integrate Chainlink Keepers and VRF on BNBChain

NFT card collection game DogeChampions announced via Medium on Monday that it has integrated Chainlink Keepers and Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on BNBChain. The team said Chainlink VRF helps underpin the game mechanics in tournaments while Chainlink Keepers help automatically finalize tournaments in a reliable, secure, and timely manner.

is up by more than 6% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.50 at press time.