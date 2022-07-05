Harmony Protocol says arbitrage bots are spamming the network

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Monday that it is currently witnessing arbitrage bots spamming the network with multiple transactions. The developers have temporarily reduced the block gas limit to 30M and increased the suggested gas to help unclog the network.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by 0.11% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01743.