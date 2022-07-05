ETH offramp feature is now available on Immutable X

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the ETH offramp feature is now available on its blockchain. The feature is available to any developer building an Immutable X-powered platform.

With this feature, developers can enable their users to sell layer-2 ETH and have the proceeds deposited directly to their bank accounts. There is no gas fee for this exchange, only a Moonpay transaction fee, Immutable X added. Furthermore, the offramp feature is only available to end-users in the US, UK and Europe at the moment. Immutable X added that it would implement this offramp feature on its marketplace in the next quarter.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 5.78% today and is trading at $0.952 at press time.