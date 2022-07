The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post that the third scheduled burning of the net difference in gas fees that was implemented with v1.8.0 has been completed. As a result, a total of 356,815 KLAY were burned for the period of 1 June to 30 June.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is down by 1.7% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.230 per token.