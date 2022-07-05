RociFi launches on the Polygon network

Polygon announced via Twitter on Monday that RociFi has launched on its blockchain. RociFi is a new multi-chain DeFi primitive for zero and under-collateralized lending. RociFi claims it is the 1st DeFi protocol where retail borrowers can take advantage of their DeFi transaction history and Web3 reputation in order to take loans with collateral amounts smaller than the loan principal.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 7% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.4994.