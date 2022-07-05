Meshswap integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon

Decentralized exchange Meshswap announced in a Medium post on Monday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon. This integration means that Meshswap now has access to reliable price data to help secure leveraged yield farming features on the platform, the team added.

