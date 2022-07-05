RoboVault upgrades its automation solution to Chainlink Keepers

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that asset-yielding platform RoboVault has upgraded its automation solution to Chainlink Keepers. RoboVault said it has integrated Chainlink Keepers on the Avalanche mainnet and will do so on the Fantom and Polygon blockchains in the future.

The team said this integration will provide the reliable and timely automation services needed to help ensure that debt and leverage positions are always in line with their strategy criteria and are appropriately positioned to maximize yields and minimize exposure to market movements.