Pancakeswap introduces Zap

The Pancakeswap team announced the launch of its Zap feature via a Medium post on Monday. Zap is a new feature to make adding or removing liquidity much more accessible on Pancakeswap. Pancakeswap added that Zap allows users to add liquidity in a simple, one-step process, even if they have only one token from the trading pair. It eliminates the need for complex math, manual swapping or token balancing. With Zap, liquidity provision becomes effortless for experienced yield farming users and beginner-friendly for anyone who just entered DeFi Space, the team added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 2% today and is currently trading at $3.054.