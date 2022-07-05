Bitcoin (BTC) on-Chain Analysis: SOPR Reaches Capitulation Levels

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin (BTC) on-Chain Analysis: SOPR Reaches Capitulation Levels

Valdrin Tahiri - BeInCrypto
2022-07-05 13:00
Be[In]Crypto takes a look at Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain indicators, specifically the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) and the RHODL Ratio.

BTC SOPR

SOPR is an on-chain indicator that depicts whether if the market is in a state of profit or loss. Readings above one (black line) show that the market is in aggregate profit, while those below one show aggregate loss.
The defining characteristic of bullish trends is that SOPR bounces at the one line instead of falling below it.
SOPR broke down below one (red circle) on Jan 20 2018, indicating that the preceding bullish trend had ended. Afterward, the bottom was reached on Decn 11 of the same year, at a reading of 0.86. The bottom was reached 11 months after SOPR first broke down below one.
In the current bull run, SOPR broke down below one in May 2021. On June 18, it reached a value of 0.928. This is the third ever lowest value, being only higher than those on Dec 2018 and March 2020. Additionally, the low was reached 13 months after SOPR first broke down below one.
So, while capitulation has not been as bad as that in 2018, it has taken longer to transpire.
SOPR Chart By Glassnode

RHODL Ratio

The RHODL ratio is an indicator created by taking the ratio between the one-week and the one-to two-year HODL Wave bands. Readings above 50,000 (highlighted in red) suggest that a considerable percentage of the BTC supply is in the hands of short-term holders.
This reading is generally associated with tops, as was the case for the 2013 and 2017 peaks. However, it was not the case in the 2021 top, which was made at about 14,000.
The RHODL ratio is currently at 449, which is slightly above the 300 ratio that is considered oversold. Previous bottoms (black circles) have been reached inside this ratio. It is worth mentioning that this has not always been the case, since the March 2020 bottom was reached at a ratio of 1,100 (red circle).
A possibility is that the RHODL bottoms seem to have been following an ascending support line, since the 2019 bottom was higher than the 2015 one. This means that long-term holders hold less and less of the supply during bottoms as BTC matures.
Going by this reading, the BTC price has reached or is very close to reaching a bottom.
RHODL Chart By Glassnode
The post Bitcoin (BTC) on-Chain Analysis: SOPR Reaches Capitulation Levels appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text