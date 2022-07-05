Binance Market Update (2022-07-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 3.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,120 and $20,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,856, up by 3.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO , CVX , and DYDX , up by 31%, 23%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: