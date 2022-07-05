copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-05)
Binance
2022-07-05 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 3.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,120 and $20,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,856, up by 3.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO, CVX, and DYDX, up by 31%, 23%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Circle CEO Refutes Rumor of USDC Collapse Due to Exposure to Troubled FirmsCircle reiterated its positive financial position amid a rumor calling the company on the brink of collapse.
- Bitcoin Miner Revenues Surpass Ethereum But There’s MoreData shows that bitcoin miners have been recovering in comparison to their ETH counterparts.
- Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Adds 3 Execs to Leadership TeamParity Technologies, the firm building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, has added three senior hires to round out its leadership team, alongside founder and CEO Gavin Wood.
- Bitcoin Recovers to Over $19K; Nomura Warns of US, UK RecessionBitcoin extended its recovery to over $19,000 in European hours Monday after a weekend that saw major cryptocurrencies put up only moderate gains.
- OpenSea Co-Founder Steps Down to Focus on New Projects
- Crypto Lender Vauld Halts Withdrawals As Stress Mounts On Crypto IndustryVauld’s CEO has said that the crypto exchange is halting all trading, deposits, and withdrawals owing to financial difficulties.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 27th-Jul 3rd): Cryptos Primed for Volatility
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1513 (+1.44%)
- ETH: $1135.87 (+8.14%)
- BNB: $229.6 (+5.81%)
- XRP: $0.3217 (+1.71%)
- ADA: $0.4578 (+2.30%)
- SOL: $34.77 (+5.56%)
- DOGE: $0.06739 (+2.14%)
- DOT: $6.81 (+1.64%)
- TRX: $0.06744 (+2.88%)
- SHIB: $0.00001033 (+2.68%)
Top gainers on Binance:
