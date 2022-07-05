Former JPMorgan Banker Samir Shah Becomes COO at Pantera Capital

Samir Shah, formerly JPMorgan’s head of asset management sales, has left the bank to take up the position of chief operating officer at cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Pantera Capital.

Shah said that after “12 fantastic years with JPMorgan,” spanning roles in sales, strategy and digital, it was time to start a new professional chapter, via a LinkedIn post.

“As for my next step, I am thrilled to share that I will be joining Pantera Capital as Chief Operating Officer. Pantera is one of the industry’s leading investors in blockchain technology, and I’m excited to partner with Dan Morehead, Joey Krug and the broader Pantera team to help take the organization to new heights!” Shah said in his post.

Shah follows a well-trodden path from Wall Street into crypto. At the beginning of May this year, long-time crypto and blockchain lead at JPMorgan, Christine Moy, left the bank to become head of digital assets at private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

In early April, Pantera announced plans to close a blockchain fund with about $1.3 billion in committed capital.