CoinShares Expands its Operations in the EU by Acquiring Napoleon Asset Management
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-07-05 00:43
The digital asset investment firm – CoinShares – received approval from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France’s top financial regulator) to acquire Napoleon Asset Management. The agreement will enable CoinShares to provide Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) services and Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) to the European Union market.
