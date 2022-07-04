Binance Market Update (2022-07-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 2.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,028 and $20,098 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,816, up by 1.51%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ELF , API3 , and DYDX , up by 21%, 16%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: