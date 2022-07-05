copy link
Circle CEO Refutes Rumor of USDC Collapse Due to Exposure to Troubled Firms
Jay Zhuang - CryptoPotato
2022-07-05 04:47
Circle – the company behind the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, USDC – reiterated its positive financial position amid a rumor calling the company on the brink of collapse. As the reports went viral, CEO Jeremy Allaire laid out detailed documents on the company’s latest status on transparency and trust, audits and attestations, as well as on the state of USDC’s liquidity.
