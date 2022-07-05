Singapore Regulator May Limit Retail Participation in Crypto

Tharman Shanmugaratnam – leading Minister of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – says the regulator may restrict retail investment in the crypto sector through new consumer protection safeguards. These could include limits on leverage trading – a trading strategy that’s caused numerous crypto traders and firms to go bust in recent weeks.

The minister’s statement on Monday was in response to Murali Pillai, an MP representing Singapore’s right-leaning People’s Action Party. The politician asked whether MAS had plans to place greater restrictions on crypto trading platforms to protect “unsophisticated persons” from entering “highly risky” crypto trades.

The minister reiterated the MAS’s view that cryptocurrencies are “not suitable investments for the retail public,” due to their exceptional price volatility. “Recent events have vividly demonstrated the risks, with prices of several cryptocurrencies falling drastically,” he added.